Sallie Lou Goldwater, 78, Athens, passed away in Tyler on March 22, 2019.
She was born September 19, 1940 in Quitman, TX to the late Grady Hartsfield and Sarah Henderson Hartsfield. She worked as an LVN for 25 years. She had lived in Athens for 30 years, living previously in Van. Sallie was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Ellen Garner and grandson, Matthew Terry.
Survivors include her husband, Phillip Goldwater, Sr. of Athens; daughter, Sandi Terry and her husband, Mike; son, Phillip "Gus" Goldwater, Jr.; sister, Theresa Bradshaw and her husband, Ripley; brother, Grady Hartsfield and his wife, Geri; four grandchildren, Samuel Terry, Clayton Goldwater, Chase Goldwater, and Hayley Goldwater; and a niece Monetta Garner.
The family sends a special thank you to Dr. Thomas McGovern for his kindness and honestly as well as the nurses at UT East Texas 4 West C for their compassion and care. A very special thank you to nurse Connie.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 31, 2019