A celebration of Salena Gail Short's life will be held at Marvin United Methodist Church at 2:00 p.m. on February 8, 2020. Ms. Short died in an accident on January 25, 2020.



In 2018, Ms. Short married the love of her life, Gary Buster. He preceded her in death.



Ms. Short was born in Tahoka on January 2, 1959. She was an exceptionally loving and kind child. As a young person, Ms. Short enjoyed painting and all forms of art. Her desire to create beauty in the world led her to pursue a degree in landscape design at Tyler Junior College. After graduation, she worked briefly with other landscapers and then established her own company, Arabella Gardens, in Tyler. Ms. Short won numerous awards for the gardens she designed and, with the help of her fine crew, planted and maintained.



Ms. Short was an active member of Marvin United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir. She was a true servant of God, sharing the love of Christ with everyone she met. Ms. Short was kindhearted, positive and industrious. Known for her compassion and caring, she worked tirelessly in many Christian ministries.



Ms. Short is survived by her mother and stepfather, Linda and Jerry Bach; her parents-in-law, C.A. and Joyce Buster; stepson and his wife, Aaron and Rachel Buster; siblings and their spouses, Staci and Gilbert Ramos, Sheri Short, Bert and Paulette Short, Sharla Short, Chris and Kristy Bach, and Samantha Bach; and nephews and nieces and their spouses, Trent and Stacey Short, Jake and Megan Short, Travis and Sidney McQueary, Chloe Jones, Calder Jones, and Dakota Bach; and her life-long friend Ilene Bentley. Ms. Short's father, Harry Lee Short, preceded her in death.



Memorials in Ms. Short's memory may be made to Marvin United Methodist Church Choir, 300 West Erwin Street, Tyler, Texas 75702, or to the .



