A memorial service celebrating the life of Boyd Wall, 79, of Tyler, is scheduled for Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in the Worship Center at Green Acres Baptist Church. Family visitation will immediately follow the service. Dr. David O. Dykes is officiating.Boyd was born on October 5, 1939, the 3rd of 6 children to L.L. and Ruth Wall in Cass County, Texas. He died on February 11, 2019, in Tyler, Texas.He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Jerold Wall and sister Patsy Wall.Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Bettye Wall of Tyler, son Kevin Wall and wife Debbie of Carrollton, daughter Kathy Bauman and husband Chuck of Tyler, grandchildren Hannah Starr and husband Reagan of Richardson, Preston Wall of Carrollton, Mary Kathryn Bauman of Tyler, Madison Wall of Carrollton, Henry Bauman of Tyler, sister Frances Lott and husband Ray of Texarkana, sister Mary Grisham of Henderson and brother Lee Wall and wife Kay of Frankston, several nieces and nephews, and many friends.He graduated from Gaston High School in 1958 where he was active in all aspects of student life. His honors included Senior Class President, Captain of the basketball team and Who's Who in mathematics.He earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin in 1962. He moved with his family from Dallas to Tyler in 1968 to work for General Electric / American Standard from which he retired in 2002. He was a former member of the American Association of Professional Engineers, the Kiwanis Club and the Board of Directors of the Smith County Red Cross.Boyd was a member of Green Acres Baptist Church for 50 years. He faithfully served as a Deacon and in several other ministries, including as a teacher in the Children's Ministry.He was a devoted and generous husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend and will be greatly missed. His final act of generosity was to donate his body for medical research at the UT Southwestern Medical School in Dallas.The family would like to express thanks to the staff at Briarcliff STAR Unit and Traditions Hospice for their kindness and support.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the GABC Foundation, 1607 Troup Highway, Tyler, Texas 75701, or the . Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Feb. 15, 2019

