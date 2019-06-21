Ruth V. Burtt (Barbee), 80, of 1020 Picture Drive, Saint Leonard, MD. went to be with the Lord on June 16, 2019 at home where she succumbed to cancer. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, with visitation 11:30 at Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral chapel at 215 E Front St., Tyler, TX with Larry Homer opening and closing the service in prayer. Family members will speak as well. Burial will be at Bascom Cemetery, FM 848, Tyler.
Born August 24, 1938 in Rahway, NJ to the late Robert and Elsie Bridgman, part of her childhood was spent in Oak Ridge, TN due to her father's work. Ruth, herself, had a blessed working life starting on Wall Street in New York City but, later entering the Defense Intelligence Agency where she had a very decorated career culminating with the presentation of the National Intelligence Medal of Achievement. She was also a devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Aunt and Friend and will be missed by her Family and all who knew her.
Ruth is predeceased by son, Christopher, survived by husband, Stephen Barbee; Son, Jeffrey; her two Daughters, (Jennifer and Christina); four Grandchildren, (Andrea, Danika, Carley and Collin); and one Great-Grandchild, (Addison); Stepchildren, (Mindy and Steven Shadow, John Barbee); Step Grandchildren, (Aaron, Austin, Delaney); brother-in-law, Rodney; and sister-in-laws, Saundra and Diana.
Memorial donations may be made to the , 1301 S. Broadway, Tyler, 75701. To view online, please go to, www.burkswalkertippit.com.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on June 21, 2019