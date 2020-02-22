Service Information Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-6553 Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth Loretta Fason, born in Sadler, Texas Jan. 25, 1926 to Harold and Lily Fowler.



Loretta was a 3 time survivor of cancer. In 1981, she was told she had maybe 3 months left to live. After enduring 6 weeks of Chemo, she told the doctor her faith was in God and she would not take any more treatments. At 94, she had lived 38 years longer than predicted.



Many times, over the last few years, as her body began to slow down and muscles began to weaken, she would ask, "Why does God not take me home?" The response was always the same, "Because you are a "prayer warrior" and God doesn't need "prayer warriors in Heaven."



The morning of Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, she heard the call and went to her Heavenly home.



Loretta married W.C. (Bill) Fason December 8, 1945. They spent the next 59 years expanding



their family with 4 children, 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.



Loretta served in the nursery at Calvary Baptist Church on the corner of Broadway and Bow



as a teacher and later as nursery coordinator during the 70's and 80's.



She had a home daycare for 15 years where she kept babies from 6 weeks until they started



walking. There was always a waiting list especially among school teachers.



Loretta also loved her dogs. Throughout her adult years, she always had a dog prancing



around her feet. Jo-Jo, constant companion for 15 years, by her side until her time on this



earth ended.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, son, Billy Fason, son-in-law, George Wall III, and grandson, George Wall IV.



Funeral services are to be held Monday, Feb 24, 12:00 p.m. at Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home with Rev. Lester Foreman officiating. Visitation at 10:00 a.m., prior to service. Burial will be at Trinity Cemetery of Marion County in Jefferson, Texas.



Serving as pallbearers will be Mark Logan, Steven Logan, Nathan Cason, Shane Sewell, Will Dreyer and Tommy Wolf.



The family would like to thank Barbara Wedgeworth, Denise Johnson, Elwood Stetson, Deborah Tatum, Selene Medina, Bridgett Schriefer and Michelle Brents of Hospice of East Texas for their devoted care of our mother during the past few months. Also, Kathy Fason, daughter-in-law of Loretta, who gave 15 years of great care and devotion to her.



Until you take your last breath, there is still time to make a difference.



In lieu of flowers, a donation to Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd, Tyler, TX 75701



or a . To view online please go to



