Service Information Autry Funeral Home 1025 SE Loop 456 Jacksonville , TX 75766 (903)-586-6262 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Autry Funeral Home 1025 SE Loop 456 Jacksonville , TX 75766 View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM The United Methodist Church of Frankston Send Flowers Obituary





A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17 at Autry Funeral Home in Frankston.



Burial will be at the Athens City Cemetery.



Mrs. Tindel died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 in Tyler.



She was retired as tax assessor-collector for Frankston Independent School District where she had served for some 20 years. During that time she had also handled payroll, insurance and the Public Education Information Management System (PEIMS).



Earlier Mrs. Tindel had been office manager for Austin Clinic in Frankston and was an officer in the Frankston Medical Assn., a non-profit group responsible for recruiting a medical doctor for the Frankston area. For their work, the FMA group was honored by the Frankston Lions Club as "Citizens of the Year".



Mrs. Tindel and her family came to Frankston from Jacksonville after she and her husband, Joe W. Tindel Sr., purchased The Frankston Citizen, weekly newspaper, in 1973. She assisted in accounting and as a valued adviser and sold advertising in Tyler for a time. In Jacksonville, she worked for an accounting firm. Her husband worked for the Jacksonville Daily Progress for much of that time. The family was active in church and civic organizations.



Mrs. Tindel and her husband were married on Jan. 16, 1959 at Marvin United Methodist Church in Tyler, and they recently observed their 60th wedding anniversary.



Born on Nov. 19, 1936 in the Chandler area of Henderson County, she spent many of her early years in the Tyler area. While living in Omen, she attended Arp Schools. As a high school senior in Tyler she was graduated from Tyler High School in 1955. She worked as a bookkeeper and office assistant for several Tyler firms.



She was preceded in death by her parents, E.C. and Myrtle Nowlin Brewer, sisters Jewel, Margaret (Polly), Evelyn, and Kathleen; brothers Ernest, Hubert and Norman; and an infant son.



Survivors include her husband Joe Sr.; son Joe Jr. and wife Jennifer of Euless; daughter Carol Lynn of Athens; grandsons, Jack Grady and wife Kaitlin of Grapevine; Joseph Max Stegall of



Pallbearers are grandsons Grady Tindel and Joseph Stegall; nephews Danny White and Larry Robertson; brother-in-law Van Odom; John Austin Moreno, Jerry Beard and Mark Tatum.



Memorial donations may be made to charities advancing medical research.



U.S. Navy , Norfolk, VA; granddaughter Katie Ann and fiance John Austin Moreno of Dallas; brother George M. Brewer of Bossier City, LA; sisters Agnes Ireland of Athens and Shari Odom and husband Van of Troup; and numerous nieces and nephews.

