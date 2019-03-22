Funeral service for Mr. Russell Williams, 65 of Lindale will be held on Saturday, 2pm at St. Mary Baptist Church in Lindale with Pastor Marcus Jones serving as eulogist. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. Mr. Russell passed away on March 13, 2019. He was born in Richmond, California on June 26, 1953. He graduated from Paul Laurence Dunbar High School in Fort Worth, Texas in 1971. He joined the United States Navy shortly after High School. He had a career as a truck driver until retiring. Memories will forever be cherished by his survivors, wife, Linda Williams; son, Russell Williams, Jr. (Michelle); mother, Codella Dorsey; sister, Latanya Boldon (Izishill); granddaughter, Jasmine; two step daughters, Renee and Sonya; nephew, Kahree Lair; two nieces, Tra'Monica Green (Durwan), Pleshette Simmons (Tony); six grand nephews, one grand niece, aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. Public viewing will be from 2-10pm Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 22, 2019