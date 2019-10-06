Ruby Louise Norton Frazier, age 92, of Tyler, Texas, formerly of Texarkana, Texas, went to be home with her Savior Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Mrs. Frazier was born October 10, 1926 in Warner, Oklahoma. She was retired from Red River Army Depot, a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Tyler, a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, and a member of the Social Order of the Beauceant. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hershel Frazier and by her parents, Varney and Ada Norton. She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Deana and Donald John of Tyler, Texas, two sisters, Ruth Jackson of Hooks, Texas, Betty McDougal and Husband Carroll of Texarkana, Texas, grandchildren Michael John of Tyler, Misty Black and husband Kelly of Whitehouse, Texas, one great grandchild, Bayleigh Black and numerous nieces, nephews. A Memorial service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, October 12, 2019 at New Life Baptist Church, 3575 Old Longview Rd., Tyler, Texas.

