Service Information Eubank Funeral Home 27532 State Highway 64 Canton , TX 75103 (903)-567-4111

Services for Ruby Willis are scheduled for 2 pm Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Eubank Funeral Chapel in Canton with Bro. Larry Shackleford and Bro. Ted Winton officiating. Interment will be in Haven of Memories.



Ruby was born August 4, 1937 to Carlouis Ray Cotton and Rufus Augustus Feagins Cotton in Van Zandt County.



She married Tommy Joe Willis, Sr. on August 1, 1953.



Mrs. Willis died Saturday, January 25, 2020 in Van where she had resided for the last 2 years. Before moving to Van she had resided in Ben Wheeler for more than 55 years.



Mrs. Willis was a homemaker, worked in the fields with her husband, Joe; worked several years in a sewing factory before eventually finding her place at the Van school system. There she finished her work career of 34 years where she retired as an honored custodian in 2011.



She was a devote Baptist who belonged to First Baptist Church of Ben Wheeler. She loved her Jesus with all her heart. Mrs. Willis was known for giving hugs, making Jello cookies, pigs-in-the -blankets and sending widows cards and letters of encouragement.



She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 44 years, Tommy Joe Willis, Sr.; two sons: Tommy Joe Willis, Jr. and Mark Anthony Hickman, Sr.; her parents, Ray and Rufus Cotton; three brothers: John David Cotton, Raymond Cotton and an infant baby boy; and several loving in-laws.



Mrs. Willis is survived by two daughters: Mary Williams and husband, Bobby, of Ben Wheeler and Betty Carter and husband, Richard, of Baltimore, Maryland; 11 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by one sister, Ruth Hobbs of Ben Wheeler; one brother, Kenneth Cotton and wife, Kay, of Van; many family members of the Willis family and many nieces and nephews on both sides of the family.



She was loved by many people wherever she went. If she touched their lives, they usually grew to love her and her beautiful blue eyes and caring heart.



Visitation is 6-8 pm Monday at Eubank Funeral Home in Canton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .

