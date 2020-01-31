Funeral service for Mrs. Ruby L. Deveraux, 93, Frankston, will be 11am, Saturday at College Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Wendell Pringle, eulogist. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Co. Mrs. Deveraux transitioned January 22, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Left to cherish her memories: two daughters, JoAnn Mills, Houston and Jennifer Davis (Kevin), Frankston; four sons, Jerry (Chris) Deveraux, California, Ralph (Rose) Deveraux, Whitehouse, Kenneth Deveraux, Tyler, and Randy Deveraux, Dallas; a host of grandchildren and great- grandchildren.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Jan. 31, 2020