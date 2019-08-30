Service Information Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors 302 N Ross St Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-0886 Viewing 1:00 PM - 8:00 PM Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors 302 N Ross St Tyler , TX 75702 View Map Viewing 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM North Tenneha Church of Christ Funeral service 11:00 AM North Tenneha Church of Christ Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Ruby Jewel Choice are scheduled for Saturday, August 31, 2019 11:00 AM at North Tenneha Church of Christ with Darryl Bowdre eulogist. Interment will be held in North Athens Cemetery, Athens, Texas under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.



Ruby Jewel Choice, affectionately known to most as "Cherry" was born February 5,1948 to Robert M. Massey and Henrietta Florence in Athens, Texas. She was the oldest girl of eleven children. Ruby attended schools in Athens, serving as drum majorette at Fisher High School before moving to Tyler in 1966. She completed high school at Emmett J. Scott in Tyler and pursued her passion for clothing design at Texas Southern University.



She was preceded in death by her great-grandmother Jewel Florence, parents Robert Massey and Henrietta Florence, sister Roxanne Young. Uncles Charlie Florence, Ira Massey, Cedric Massey. Aunts Thelma Dimancheff, Maxine Portis White, and Lillie Hill.



Ruby loved her family and they loved her. She is survived by her husband, Lennel Choice, Sr. Children, Sherra Sterling Branch, Cassandra Orange, and Lennel Choice,Jr. Stepmother, Ovis Stone Massey. Sisters, Linda McClendon (Mack), Peggy Florence, Clarise Thirkill, Evelyn Florence (Jerry), Tonya Florence, Sonya Florence Abron (Michael). Brothers Charles Criner, Luther Florence (Elberta), Undra Florence (Pam); Aunt Janie Gatewood and devoted friend, Willie Neal Garrison. A host of nieces and nephews.



Public view at the funeral home Friday, 1:00-8:00 PM. Public viewing at the church 9:00 AM-11:00 AM.

Funeral services for Ruby Jewel Choice are scheduled for Saturday, August 31, 2019 11:00 AM at North Tenneha Church of Christ with Darryl Bowdre eulogist. Interment will be held in North Athens Cemetery, Athens, Texas under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.Ruby Jewel Choice, affectionately known to most as "Cherry" was born February 5,1948 to Robert M. Massey and Henrietta Florence in Athens, Texas. She was the oldest girl of eleven children. Ruby attended schools in Athens, serving as drum majorette at Fisher High School before moving to Tyler in 1966. She completed high school at Emmett J. Scott in Tyler and pursued her passion for clothing design at Texas Southern University.She was preceded in death by her great-grandmother Jewel Florence, parents Robert Massey and Henrietta Florence, sister Roxanne Young. Uncles Charlie Florence, Ira Massey, Cedric Massey. Aunts Thelma Dimancheff, Maxine Portis White, and Lillie Hill.Ruby loved her family and they loved her. She is survived by her husband, Lennel Choice, Sr. Children, Sherra Sterling Branch, Cassandra Orange, and Lennel Choice,Jr. Stepmother, Ovis Stone Massey. Sisters, Linda McClendon (Mack), Peggy Florence, Clarise Thirkill, Evelyn Florence (Jerry), Tonya Florence, Sonya Florence Abron (Michael). Brothers Charles Criner, Luther Florence (Elberta), Undra Florence (Pam); Aunt Janie Gatewood and devoted friend, Willie Neal Garrison. A host of nieces and nephews.Public view at the funeral home Friday, 1:00-8:00 PM. Public viewing at the church 9:00 AM-11:00 AM. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Aug. 30, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close