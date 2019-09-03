Service Information Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home 905 South Commerce Street Overton , TX 75684 903/8343111 Service 10:00 AM Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home 905 South Commerce Street Overton , TX 75684 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ruby Dean Vetsch passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior, on September 1, 2019. Ruby was born in Mt. Enterprise, Texas to Thomas Marvin Ham and Myrtle Alvie Barlow Ham on June 21, 1924. Ruby grew up and went to school in Troup, Texas. After high school Ruby met her life partner, Pete Vetsch, and they married on June 30, 1945. They moved to Overton, Texas and raised their 2 sons, Donald Eugene Vetsch and Carl Lynn Vetsch. They were married for almost 51 years.



Ruby was very active in the community during her son's school days. She was a den mother in the Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts, taught Sunday School, was in the church choir, Volunteer Pink Lady for the Overton Memorial Hospital, and a member of the Overton School PTA. Ruby especially loved playing the card game, Skip Bo.



She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Marvin Ham, mother, Myrtle Alvie Barlow Ham; husband, Pete Vetsch; sister, Pearl Ham Barnett; and brother, Gene Edwin Ham. She is survived by her two sons, Donald (Don) Vetsch and wife, Jennie Streeter Vetsch, of Longview, Texas; Carl Vetsch and wife, Pam Smelley Vetsch, of Overton, Texas; grandchildren, Donald Jason Vetsch, of Houston, Texas and Jonathan Lynn Vetsch, of Tyler, Texas; brother-in-law, Rudy Barnett, and sister-in-law, Shirley Ham, of Troup, Texas.



Services will be held at Cottle Pearson Funeral Home Chapel, 905 S. Commerce St., Overton, Texas on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Jim Laws officiating. Pallbearers will be Jeff Streeter, Dennis Mitchell, Johnny Harper, Tony Wilson, Clint Phillips and Mike Bolwerk. Honorary pallbearers are Joe Taylor, Vernon Brown, Steve Wedgeworth, Bryan Ham and Skipper Honeycutt.



We welcome family and friends to join us for graveside services at Pinecrest Cemetery on Highway 110, Troup, Texas.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the .



