Service Information Hilliard Funeral Home 386 N Maple Ave Van , TX 75790 (903)-963-8831 Memorial service 2:00 PM Cedar Street United Methodist Church 1420 N. Church Ave. Tyler , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Memorial services for Ruben Gutierrez, 69, Flint, are scheduled for 2:00 pm, Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Cedar Street United Methodist Church, 1420 N. Church Ave., Tyler, TX 75702 with Karen Jones officiating.



Ruben Dario Gutierrez was born June 19, 1950 in Nueva Rosita, Coahuila, Mexico to the late Jose Gonzales Gutierrez and Zoila Ordonez Gutierrez. He had lived in Flint for 16 years, living previously in Tulsa, OK (1998-2003) and Hereford, TX (1970-1998). Ruben was the owner/operator of an auto service station and was known to be an activist and community organizer. He was Deputy County Chair and Precinct Chair for



Those left to cherish his memories include his wife, Susan Gutierrez of Flint, TX; three children, Ruben Gutierrez and wife, Maria, Rebecca Gutierrez and Regina Gutierrez; and five siblings, Elvira Romero and husband, Emilio of Liberty Hill, Jose Gutierrez of Florida, Angie Balderaz of Hereford, Blanca Martinez husband, Oscar of Gilmer, and Miguel Gutierrez of San Antonio.



Ruben was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ofelia Gutierrez Estrada; and brother, Javier Gutierrez.



Memorial services for Ruben Gutierrez, 69, Flint, are scheduled for 2:00 pm, Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Cedar Street United Methodist Church, 1420 N. Church Ave., Tyler, TX 75702 with Karen Jones officiating.Ruben Dario Gutierrez was born June 19, 1950 in Nueva Rosita, Coahuila, Mexico to the late Jose Gonzales Gutierrez and Zoila Ordonez Gutierrez. He had lived in Flint for 16 years, living previously in Tulsa, OK (1998-2003) and Hereford, TX (1970-1998). Ruben was the owner/operator of an auto service station and was known to be an activist and community organizer. He was Deputy County Chair and Precinct Chair for Smith County Democratic Party. He enjoyed vintage cars and was a racing enthusiast, but above all his greatest love was his family and his friends.Those left to cherish his memories include his wife, Susan Gutierrez of Flint, TX; three children, Ruben Gutierrez and wife, Maria, Rebecca Gutierrez and Regina Gutierrez; and five siblings, Elvira Romero and husband, Emilio of Liberty Hill, Jose Gutierrez of Florida, Angie Balderaz of Hereford, Blanca Martinez husband, Oscar of Gilmer, and Miguel Gutierrez of San Antonio.Ruben was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ofelia Gutierrez Estrada; and brother, Javier Gutierrez. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Nov. 13, 2019 Print | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close