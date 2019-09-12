Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008 Send Flowers Obituary

Services for Ruben E. Saxon, 81, of Tyler, will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Sherman Mayfield officiating.



Mr. Saxon passed away Monday, September 9, 2019 in Tyler. He was born May 8, 1938 in Murchison, Texas to Ruben Elmo Saxon Jr. and Esther Marie McGee Saxon.



Ruben graduated from Brownsboro High School and attended Henderson County Junior College. He was employed by AT&T as a lineman after college and later joined the U.S. Air Force. He was a military policeman and served 4 years active service both in the U.S. and abroad. He received an honorable discharge and returned to Tyler.



Ruben retired from Kelly Springfield after 30 plus years, where he worked as a tire builder. After retiring, he worked as a volunteer for Mother Frances Hospital for 20 years. Ruben enjoyed golf and working in his yard.



Ruben was preceded in death by his parents, R.E. and Esther Saxon and one son, Scott Howard Saxon. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Martha Lee Heard Saxon; son, Ruben Gregg Saxon; granddaughter, Jordan Claire Saxon; sisters, Barbara Saxon, Beth Saxon Culbertson and husband John, Martha Perry, Dixie Saxon; and many nieces and nephews, as well as grandnieces and nephews.



Visitation is scheduled from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.



If desired, memorials may be made to Pets Fur People, P.O. Box 6151, Tyler, TX 75711.



