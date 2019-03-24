Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Royce E. Townsend. View Sign

Services for Royce Edwin Townsend, 88, of Tyler will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. at the Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Pike Wisner officiating. Visitation will precede the service from 1-2:30 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home. The family extends an invitation to join them at the interment at Rose Lawn Cemetery immediately following the service.



Mr. Townsend passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in Tyler while surrounded by his family. He was born on Dec. 6, 1930, in Tyler to J.C. and Yvonne Shamburger Townsend. Royce was a member and a deacon at First Baptist Church of Tyler. He attended Tyler Junior College on an athletic scholarship and graduated in 1949. On June 24, 2000, he was honored with an induction into the Tyler Jr. College Sports Circle of Honor. He and his wife, Gloria Townsend, resided in San Antonio for a short time where he attended Trinity University on an athletic scholarship and graduated in 1956. He served his country proudly during the Korean War while serving in the United States Air Force. He enjoyed a lengthy career with GMAC, retiring after 34 years of employment. Royce's passions were his family first and foremost, followed by a deep and abiding love for hunting and fishing and simply observing nature and all of God's little miracles. He unselfishly dedicated his time coaching Little League, Pony League and American Legion baseball over 20 years where he positively influenced countless young lives and accrued a won/loss record that is unheard of, even today.



Royce was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Renna Louise Townsend Rosenthal.



He is survived by his loving family including his wife of 68 years, Gloria Townsend; his sons, Ken Townsend and wife Debbie, Kevin Townsend, and Kent Townsend. He is also survived by his two granddaughters, Lauren Townsend and Gentry Townsend; grandsons, Jake Townsend, Brad Townsend and wife Lori, and their son, Royce's great-grandson, Garrett; sister-in-law, Joyce and husband Dr. John Hudnall; brother-in-law, Will Jennings and wife Carole; as well as many other loving family members and countless friends.



Pallbearers will be Jake Townsend, Dr. Clayton Hudnall, Stan Riley, Steve Riley, Larry Murph, and James Amburg. Honorary pallbearers will be Brad Townsend, Dr. Don Smith, David Jackson, Ralph Karnes, John Hudnall, John Rader, Michael Fanning, Benny Chambless, Britton Atwood, the late Bill Barrett, and the late W.C. "Dub Jackson".



The Townsend family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Barbara Wedgeworth and the staff of Hospice of East Texas.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Royce E. Townsend Football Scholarship Endowment at Tyler Junior College, P. O. Box 9020, Tyler, TX 75711.



Services for Royce Edwin Townsend, 88, of Tyler will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. at the Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Pike Wisner officiating. Visitation will precede the service from 1-2:30 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home. The family extends an invitation to join them at the interment at Rose Lawn Cemetery immediately following the service.Mr. Townsend passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in Tyler while surrounded by his family. He was born on Dec. 6, 1930, in Tyler to J.C. and Yvonne Shamburger Townsend. Royce was a member and a deacon at First Baptist Church of Tyler. He attended Tyler Junior College on an athletic scholarship and graduated in 1949. On June 24, 2000, he was honored with an induction into the Tyler Jr. College Sports Circle of Honor. He and his wife, Gloria Townsend, resided in San Antonio for a short time where he attended Trinity University on an athletic scholarship and graduated in 1956. He served his country proudly during the Korean War while serving in the United States Air Force. He enjoyed a lengthy career with GMAC, retiring after 34 years of employment. Royce's passions were his family first and foremost, followed by a deep and abiding love for hunting and fishing and simply observing nature and all of God's little miracles. He unselfishly dedicated his time coaching Little League, Pony League and American Legion baseball over 20 years where he positively influenced countless young lives and accrued a won/loss record that is unheard of, even today.Royce was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Renna Louise Townsend Rosenthal.He is survived by his loving family including his wife of 68 years, Gloria Townsend; his sons, Ken Townsend and wife Debbie, Kevin Townsend, and Kent Townsend. He is also survived by his two granddaughters, Lauren Townsend and Gentry Townsend; grandsons, Jake Townsend, Brad Townsend and wife Lori, and their son, Royce's great-grandson, Garrett; sister-in-law, Joyce and husband Dr. John Hudnall; brother-in-law, Will Jennings and wife Carole; as well as many other loving family members and countless friends.Pallbearers will be Jake Townsend, Dr. Clayton Hudnall, Stan Riley, Steve Riley, Larry Murph, and James Amburg. Honorary pallbearers will be Brad Townsend, Dr. Don Smith, David Jackson, Ralph Karnes, John Hudnall, John Rader, Michael Fanning, Benny Chambless, Britton Atwood, the late Bill Barrett, and the late W.C. "Dub Jackson".The Townsend family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Barbara Wedgeworth and the staff of Hospice of East Texas.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Royce E. Townsend Football Scholarship Endowment at Tyler Junior College, P. O. Box 9020, Tyler, TX 75711. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close