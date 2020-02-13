Graveside services for Roy Simmons, Jr, 79, are scheduled at 1:00 pm on Friday, February 14, 2020, at Oaklawn Memorial Park, Center, Texas, The Rev. Nancy Crawford officiating. The family will receive friends and family for a visitation from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Lloyd James Funeral Home, Tyler.
Roy passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020, in Tyler. He was born July 31, 1940, in Rusk, Texas, to Roy and Maggie Barrett Simmons. He grew up in Ennis and graduated from Ennis High School. Roy enlisted in the U. S. Navy after high school and served for nine years during the Vietnam War. He served aboard the USS Dennis J. Buckley and other deployments. Following his military service, he began a long career in sales and retired from Physicians Mutual Insurance. He also was the manager of the SR Superstore in Tyler in the early 1990s. Roy is survived by his wife of 33 years, Catherine Rogers Simmons; his son, Joseph C. Simmons of Lincoln, NE; his daughter, Patricia L. Simmons of Colorado; his grandchildren, Presley, T. J. and Bella; and his sister, Gloria Stokes of Waco, TX. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Sylverine Gresham of New Orleans, LA and Frances Rangle of Beaumont, TX. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his honor to The Hospice of East Texas or the .
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Feb. 13, 2020