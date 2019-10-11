Services for Roy Lee Tilley, 72, of Bullard will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel in Tyler with Rev. Kerwin King officiating. Burial is scheduled on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the DFW National Cemetery in Dallas under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mr. Tilley passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019. He was born December 11, 1946 in Bullard to Robert Lee Jessie and Lillie White.
Roy was a member of Larissa CME Church. He graduated from Stanton High School and shortly thereafter, joined the U.S. Air Force. After serving his country, he started working for Central Freight Lines, retiring after 43 years with the company.
Roy was preceded in death by his mother, Lillie White; father, Robert Lee Jessie; and uncle, B.B. Tilley. He is survived by his loving family including his wife, Cora Tilley; sons, Ricky Tilley and Tony Tilley; stepsons, Perry Mayfield, Terry Mayfield, and Kennie Mayfield (Tessa); stepdaughters, Eylonda Wynn and Angelia Mayfield; brother, Theodore White; sisters, Anna L. Glover, Shirley Washington, Pearlie White, Roneika Jessie-Allen and Robbie Jessie; 17 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation is scheduled from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Oct. 11, 2019