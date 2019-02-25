Funeral services for Mr. Roy F. Daniels, 65, Troup are scheduled for 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel with Elder Robert Davis as eulogist under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mr. Daniels died February 22, 2019 at his residence. He was born February 20, 1954 in Troup, TX.
Survivors include his wife, Irene Daniels; 1 son, Roy Daniels, 3 daughters, LaShannan Daniels, Stephanies Koss, and Michelle Wilson; 5 brothers, 5 sisters; 11 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchildren.
Public Viewing will be 12-7 p.m., Monday, February 25, 2019 at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Community Funeral Home of Tyler
1429 North Border Avenue
Tyler, TX 75702
(903) 526-5555
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Feb. 25, 2019