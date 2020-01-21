Funeral services for Rev. Roy Edward Bailey, 73, Flint, is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Corinth Missionary Baptist Church, Bullard, TX with Rev. John D. Johnson III as eulogist. Burial will be in Corinth Cemetery, Bullard, TX under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Rev. Bailey died January 14, 2020 He was born September 5, 1946.
Public viewing will be 11:00 a.m. 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Jan. 21, 2020