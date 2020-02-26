Service Information Community Funeral Home of Tyler 1429 North Border Avenue Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-526-5555 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Mrs. Roxie Anetia Whitman Mayfield, 83, Tyler is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020 at St. Louis Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Ralph E. Caraway as eulogist. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Mrs. Mayfield died February 22, 2020. She was born December 12, 1936.



Mrs. Mayfield was preceded in death by her husband, J. B. Mayfield; her parents; and brothers, Harold Whitman and Frederick Dunn.



Survivors include 1 son, Bryan Mayfield, Sr.; 3 daughters, Sandra Davis, Judy Williams and Anetia Mayfield; 1 sister, Emma Watson (Frank); 9 grandchildren, Nicholas Davis, Stephanie Ward, Nathan Davis, Brandi Mayfield, Jason Whitmore, Bryan Mayfield, Jr., Christopher Minnifee, Quinlin Minnifee and De Treyvian Mayfield; 19 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.



Public viewing will be Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 12:00 - 6:00 p.m. with visitation from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.

Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Feb. 26, 2020

