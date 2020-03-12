Funeral services for Mr. Ross Earl Stansell, 79, Whitehouse is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 at Liberty Missionary Baptist Church, Tyler, TX with Rev. Ray Charles Wren as eulogist. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Mr. Stansell died March 10, 2020. He was born October 18, 1940.
Public viewing will be Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 12, 2020