Funeral services for Mr. Ross Earl Duncan, 92, Tyler is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019 at New Hope Baptist Church Bullard, TX with Rev. Freddy McLemore as eulogist. Burial will be in New Hope Cemetery, Bullard, TX under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mr. Duncan was born on September 6, 1926 in Bullard, Texas to Joe and Ruby Walker Duncan. He attended school at New Hope, Bullard, TX. He joined New Hope Baptist Church at an early age. Mr Duncan departed this life on February 17, 2019.
Survivors include his wife, Mildred Duncan; daughters, Debra Porter, Marilyn Blanton, and Ruby Duncan; stepchildren, Franklin Green, Wilburn Jackson, Debra Robinson, Melvin Akins, Glenda Akins, Patsy Erwin, Mervyn Akins, Rona Hampton, and Carol Akins as well as 2 sisters and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public viewing will be 12-7 p.m. Friday, February 22, 2019 at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Community Funeral Home of Tyler
1429 North Border Avenue
Tyler, TX 75702
(903) 526-5555
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Feb. 22, 2019