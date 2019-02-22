Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ross Earl Duncan. View Sign

Funeral services for Mr. Ross Earl Duncan, 92, Tyler is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019 at New Hope Baptist Church Bullard, TX with Rev. Freddy McLemore as eulogist. Burial will be in New Hope Cemetery, Bullard, TX under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.



Mr. Duncan was born on September 6, 1926 in Bullard, Texas to Joe and Ruby Walker Duncan. He attended school at New Hope, Bullard, TX. He joined New Hope Baptist Church at an early age. Mr Duncan departed this life on February 17, 2019.



Survivors include his wife, Mildred Duncan; daughters, Debra Porter, Marilyn Blanton, and Ruby Duncan; stepchildren, Franklin Green, Wilburn Jackson, Debra Robinson, Melvin Akins, Glenda Akins, Patsy Erwin, Mervyn Akins, Rona Hampton, and Carol Akins as well as 2 sisters and a host of other relatives and friends.



Public viewing will be 12-7 p.m. Friday, February 22, 2019 at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.

Funeral services for Mr. Ross Earl Duncan, 92, Tyler is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019 at New Hope Baptist Church Bullard, TX with Rev. Freddy McLemore as eulogist. Burial will be in New Hope Cemetery, Bullard, TX under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.Mr. Duncan was born on September 6, 1926 in Bullard, Texas to Joe and Ruby Walker Duncan. He attended school at New Hope, Bullard, TX. He joined New Hope Baptist Church at an early age. Mr Duncan departed this life on February 17, 2019.Survivors include his wife, Mildred Duncan; daughters, Debra Porter, Marilyn Blanton, and Ruby Duncan; stepchildren, Franklin Green, Wilburn Jackson, Debra Robinson, Melvin Akins, Glenda Akins, Patsy Erwin, Mervyn Akins, Rona Hampton, and Carol Akins as well as 2 sisters and a host of other relatives and friends.Public viewing will be 12-7 p.m. Friday, February 22, 2019 at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel. Funeral Home Community Funeral Home of Tyler

1429 North Border Avenue

Tyler , TX 75702

(903) 526-5555 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Feb. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close