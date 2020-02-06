Service Information Tyler Memorial Funeral Home Cemetery and Mausoleum 12053 State Highway 64 West Tyler , TX 75704 (903)-597-1396 Send Flowers Obituary

Rosita Critchlow, of Tyler, Texas passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Rosita was born on Tuesday, April 30, 1940 in Laredo, Texas.



Rosita was the Mother of Delores Critchlow Holcombe, John Critchlow, Cheryl Critchlow, Kathy Critchlow, and William Critchlow. She was also a beloved grandma and GiGi to her grand and great-grandchildren.



Rosita loved to sew, crochet and make personalized cards. She maintained her nursing license, even after her 44 year career of nursing in Tyler. Rosita enjoyed serving in her church, as well. Rosita spent her whole life caring for others and will be greatly missed.



Visitation will be held Friday, February 7, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Tyler Memorial Funeral Home. A celebration of Rosita's life is on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on 2401 N Broadway Ave. Tyler, Texas 75702.



