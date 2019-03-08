Funeral services for Rosemary Daniels, 78, Tyler will be 12 noon, Saturday at North Tenneha Church of Christ with Bro. Edward Robinson, eulogist. Burial will be in Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Co. Mrs. Daniels transitioned March 4, 2019 in Tyler.
John R Harmon Undertaking Company
1112 N Palace Ave
Tyler, TX 75702
(903) 533-8341
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 8, 2019