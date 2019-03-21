Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Mary Carter. View Sign

Services for Rose Mary Carter, 89, of Bullard will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Sam DeVille officiating and Billy Johnson providing the music. Burial will follow at Flint Cemetery in Flint, Texas under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.



Mrs. Carter passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 in Tyler. She was born June 18, 1929 in Tyler to Blackie Helms and Vera Cude Helms.



Rose Mary was a member of Flint Baptist Church. She graduated from Tyler High School. During her career, she was a self-employed beautician for 25 years and owner of Rose Mary's Fashions for 10 years. She enjoyed her life each day. Her favorite hobbies were playing golf, cooking and quilting.



Rose Mary was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Harold Carter. She is survived by her loving family including her son Bobby Carter and wife Dana; grandchildren, Kevin Carter and wife Ashlee, Courtney Younts and husband Chris; and great-grandchildren, Maddie Rose Carter, Preston Carter and Eli Carter.



Pallbearers will be Kenneth Helms, Joey Helms, Darren Dooley, Jackie Slover, Johnny Slover and Doug McKay.



Visitation is scheduled from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, in Tyler.



The family wishes to express special thanks to those who cared for Rose Mary: Jamie Kennedy, The Hospice of East Texas and the staff of The Heights in Tyler.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Rose Mary's name to Flint Baptist Church, P.O. Box 182, Flint, TX 75762.



