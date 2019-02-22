Rosalind "Candy-Popcorn" Daniels (3/4/1978 - 2/16/2019)
Funeral service for Ms. Rosalind Daniels, 40 of Tyler will be held on Saturday, 1pm at Higher Heights Baptist Church with Rev. Alfred Nelson, eulogist, Burial will follow in Hopewell Community Cemetery under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. Ms. Daniels was born on March 4, 1978 and transitioned on February 16, 2019.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Feb. 22, 2019
