Funeral service for Ms. Rosalind Daniels, 40 of Tyler will be held on Saturday, 1pm at Higher Heights Baptist Church with Rev. Alfred Nelson, eulogist, Burial will follow in Hopewell Community Cemetery under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. Ms. Daniels was born on March 4, 1978 and transitioned on February 16, 2019.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosalind "Candy-Popcorn" Daniels.
John R Harmon Undertaking Company
1112 N Palace Ave
Tyler, TX 75702
(903) 533-8341
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Feb. 22, 2019