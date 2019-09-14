Service Information Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-6553 Send Flowers Obituary

Uniquely Talented to the End



"To be yourself in a world that is constantly trying to make you something else is the greatest accomplishment." - Ralph Waldo Emerson



Ronald Elmo Jerger was born to Emile and Clovis Marie Welch Jerger at Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler TX on March 24, 1944. He died peacefully at Hospice of East Texas on September 11, 2019. He graduated from Chapel Hill High School and served in the United States Air Force after graduation.



Ronny was an avid and competitive outdoorsman. He became involved with motorcycle racing at a young age and ran in the national motorcycle racing circuit as a teen. He evolved into drag racing and stock car racing. His mechanical prowess earned him the title of "King of the Short Block Chevy," and in his own words, "If you don't believe it, just ask anybody I've run with or built for!" Nobody could match his carburetor expertise. He also excelled at Sporting Clays and won many trophies.



Ronny carried on the family business and earned his Master Electrician's license at a young age. He continued the work of his father Emile Jerger with projects like the lighting at the Rose Garden for Tyler's famous "Rose Show," serviced and maintained many of the historic homes and businesses in the Tyler area, as well as served on the City of Tyler's Electrical Board.



Although he had a gruff exterior, he mentored and influenced many young people over the years, teaching them, among many other things, the reality of life and choices. He made a difference in his community with his frequent but often unseen and unspoken acts of kindness and charity. Ronny was famous for his ability to 'fix it over the phone' - whether it was an electrical or automotive issue - and many times, people held the phone out where he could hear the sound, the car run or the "funny" noise something was making. He freely shared his knowledge and expertise with friends and competitors alike.



He was preceded in death by his parents Emile and Clovis, his brother Jerry and infant grandson Erick.



He is survived by his brother Tommy Jerger and his wife Ann.



Left to cherish his memory and laugh at his re-told stories are his wife and best friend Elsa Jerger; his children: Robert Jerger; Louis "Louie" Jerger and wife Tena; Rachel Slaughter, grandchildren Hans, great-granddaughter Astrid, and granddaughter Freya; James Slaughter and wife Amanda, grandchildren Joseph, Pearl, and Sam; and Michael Slaughter and wife Lisa.



He will also be missed by his beloved dogs Tater and Tot.



Memorial services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home Chapel in Tyler. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00 PM, one hour prior to the service at the Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a contribution to one of Ronny's favorite charities: Pets Fur People in Tyler or . To view, please go to



