Ronnie V. Fields Sr. passed away at the age of 77 on December 4th in Tyler, Texas after a long illness. He was born on October 8, 1942 in Rusk, Texas. He grew up in Overton, Texas, attended college in Dallas, Texas, settled in New London, then Tyler, Texas. Ronnie worked as a mechanical maintenance supervisor at USI/Bonar Packaging for many years. He is preceded in death by his parents Sam and Jewel Fields, former wife Shirley Johnson, and widowed in 2003 by his wife Janice Fields. Ronnie is survived by his sister Anita Springfield, children Ronnie Fields Jr., Kim Fields Myrick, Shane Fields, stepchildren Wendy Wood Hencerling, Mark Wood, and Kelly Wood Soger, along with 17 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. A private service will be held for the immediate family.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Dec. 6, 2019