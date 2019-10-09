Ronnie Lynn Rozell (1947 - 2019)
Ronnie Rozell, of Tyler, TX, passed away Sunday October 6, 2019 at the age of 72. He was born on October 22, 1947 to Vernon "Shorty" Rozell and Ora Lee "Smith" Rozell of Tyler, TX. Ronnie was an avid arrowhead hunter. He also loved fishing, hunting and trapping with his Daddy. Ronnie is survived by his loving wife, of 53 years, Sandra "Dry" Rozell; their children Shannon Rozell, Alexa (Kerry) Rozell Brown; brother Orvice Rozell; sister Rita "Rozell" Dunn; 7 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Ronnie is proceeded in death by his parents Vernon "Shorty" and Ora Lee "Smith" Rozell and brother Melvin (Barbara) Rozell. Visitation will be held on Thursday October 10, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Tyler Memorial Funeral Home. The funeral service is on Friday October 11, 2019 starting at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Tyler Memorial Funeral Home and Cemeteries.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Oct. 9, 2019
