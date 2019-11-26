Ronnie Eugene Brown, 57, of Jacksonville, TX, passed from this life, Friday, November 22, 2019 at home.
Ronnie was born on April 6, 1962 in Fort Smith, AR. He was the 5th of 9 children.
Ronnie was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard. He was a long-time mixer driver while he resided in Alabama. He was a fun, loving jokester. Ronnie loved watching sports especially the Dallas Cowboys, Alabama Crimson Tide and was an avid Nascar fan. Ronnie cared deeply about others and would've gladly given the shirt off of his back to anyone in need. Ronnie loved his family dearly, especially his children, grandchildren, and great granddaughter.
Ronnie is survived by his son Scotty Brown (Jennifer) of Boaz, AL; daughters Tabitha Smayda (Jr) of Jacksonville, TX and Patricia Silvey (Dale) of Hokes Bluff, AL; grandchildren Kiya, Karma, Jacob, Zade, Will, Deziare, Sabastian, Lacey, Gracey; and great-granddaughter Rae'Lynn; sisters, Wanda Couch (Ronny) of Poteau, OK, Viola Hayes of Henderson, TX, Jodi Holladay (Rob) of Carrollton, TX; brothers, Randy Brown (Debbie) of Henderson, TX, Frank Brown (Pam) of Sherman, TX, and Don Brown of Longview, TX; and a host of family and friends who will miss him greatly.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lenora and Carroll Gibson, sister Joyce Christian, and brother Charles Brown.
A graveside service will be held on November 27th at 2:00P.M., at Providence Cemetery in Jacksonville, TX under the direction of Autry Funeral Home.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Nov. 26, 2019