Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors 302 N Ross St Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-0886

Funeral services for Mr. Ronald Wayne Wideman of Tyler are scheduled for Saturday, January 18, 2020 12 noon at Family of Faith Christian Church with Rev. Greg Littlefield eulogist and Rev. Robert Tilley officiating. Interment will be held in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.



Mr. Wideman died January 12, 2020.



Ronald Wayne Wideman was born October 13, 1950 to Charlie W. Wideman and Joyce Jardon Wideman in Tyler, Texas. He attended Carver Elementary School and was graduate of John Tyler High School.



He was previously employed by the Houston Transit Authority and Wideman and Sons Asphalt Paving Company.



He was affiliated with Hopewell #1 Baptist Church, New Life Community Church and Family of Faith Christian Church.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie & Joyce Wideman, 2 brothers Charlie Ray Wideman and Stevy Don Wideman.



He is survived by his sister, Dorothy Wideman; many nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends.



Public viewing at the funeral home Friday, 1:00-8:00 pm.

