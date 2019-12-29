A graveside service will be held for Ronald "Ronnie" McGee at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Union Chapel Cemetery, with Bro. Homer Morgan officiating.
Ronald Lee McGee was born January 2, 1946 in Tyler, Texas. He had been a resident of the Tyler/Whitehouse area all of his life, and worked as a machinist. Ronnie served in the U. S. Army.
Ronnie passed away at the age of 72 on December 26, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty McGee and a great-granddaughter, Miracle.
Survivors include his son, Stacy McGee of Chapel Hill; step-son, Phillip Andrews of Bogata; step-daughter, Elesia Watson of Edgewood; five grandchildren, Milisa Galyeon, Cylisa Moore, Jason Thompson, Joseph Thompson, and Jimmy Andrews; and eight great-grandchildren, Haylie, Shaylie, Emma Grace, Madison, Emory, Sullivan, Ivy, and Jasey.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Dec. 29, 2019