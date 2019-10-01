Ron Edward Darden

Ron Edward Darden was born June 20, 1965 in Irving, Texas. He passed away at the age of 54. He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Darden; and grandparents, Toby and Edith Watkins, and Dean and Betty Collins.

Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Julie Darden; mother, Sara D. Collins; and dad, Phil Collins; two children, Phillip Darden with wife Rachel; and Jesse Darden and girlfriend Jackie Ibarra.

If desired, memorials may be made to the Heart To Heart Hospice of Tyler on their website

[htohhfoundation.org].

There will be a Celebration of Life service on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Pollard United Methodist Church in the Spirit Live Center at 10:00 am.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Oct. 1, 2019
