Ron Edward Darden was born June 20, 1965 in Irving, Texas. He passed away at the age of 54. He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Darden; and grandparents, Toby and Edith Watkins, and Dean and Betty Collins.
Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Julie Darden; mother, Sara D. Collins; and dad, Phil Collins; two children, Phillip Darden with wife Rachel; and Jesse Darden and girlfriend Jackie Ibarra.
If desired, memorials may be made to the Heart To Heart Hospice of Tyler on their website
[htohhfoundation.org].
There will be a Celebration of Life service on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Pollard United Methodist Church in the Spirit Live Center at 10:00 am.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Oct. 1, 2019