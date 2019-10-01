Send Flowers Obituary

Ron Edward Darden was born June 20, 1965 in Irving, Texas. He passed away at the age of 54. He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Darden; and grandparents, Toby and Edith Watkins, and Dean and Betty Collins.



Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Julie Darden; mother, Sara D. Collins; and dad, Phil Collins; two children, Phillip Darden with wife Rachel; and Jesse Darden and girlfriend Jackie Ibarra.



If desired, memorials may be made to the Heart To Heart Hospice of Tyler on their website



[



There will be a Celebration of Life service on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Pollard United Methodist Church in the Spirit Live Center at 10:00 am.

Ron Edward Darden was born June 20, 1965 in Irving, Texas. He passed away at the age of 54. He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Darden; and grandparents, Toby and Edith Watkins, and Dean and Betty Collins.Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Julie Darden; mother, Sara D. Collins; and dad, Phil Collins; two children, Phillip Darden with wife Rachel; and Jesse Darden and girlfriend Jackie Ibarra.If desired, memorials may be made to the Heart To Heart Hospice of Tyler on their website htohhfoundation.org ].There will be a Celebration of Life service on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Pollard United Methodist Church in the Spirit Live Center at 10:00 am. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Oct. 1, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close