Services for Roddey D. Hogan, 73, of Tyler will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Sean Hanson officiating. Burial will follow at New Harmony Cemetery in New Harmony, under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mr. Hogan passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019 in Tyler. He was born June 5, 1945 in Waco to Eddie W. and Barbara Ann Hogan.
Roddey was a member of Green Acres Baptist Church, Junior Achievement, Rotary Club, and Boy Scouts of America, where he received many awards throughout the years. He graduated from Texas A&M in 1970, and was in the Corps of Cadets. He was self-employed as a CPA for over 30 years.
Roddey was preceded in death by his parents, as well as his older brother, Walter Louis Hogan. He is survived by his loving wife, Denise Cates Hogan; his son, Matthew Hogan and wife Sara; grandchildren, Isaiah and Abigail; his son Cameron, as well as his sister, Suzie Bogard and her husband Dewane.
Visitation is scheduled from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, in Tyler.
If desired, memorials may be made to The Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701, The , 1301 S. Broadway, Tyler, TX 75701 or the .
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Feb. 26, 2019