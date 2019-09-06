Service Information Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-6553 Send Flowers Obituary

Robin Denise Lott, 62, passed away with her family and their steadfast love surrounding her on September 4, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Robin was born in Tyler, Texas on November 9, 1956. She was a proud graduate of the Whitehouse High School class of 1975. Robin loved nothing more than to be in the kitchen cooking for a crowd or spending time with her loving husband, daughters and grandchildren. She was a faithful member of Friendly Baptist Church and cherished the family she made there with the congregation but especially her Sunday School Class. She never met a soul she didn't love or a soul that she couldn't make laugh. She and her YaYa Sisters loved to laugh, cook and take trips together. Robin was never at a loss for words and was full of comforting advice and wisdom whenever it was needed most.



Robin is survived by her husband, Bryan Lott of Tyler; daughters, Misty Uptmor of Whitehouse, Lori Haines of Whitehouse; father-in-law, Bobby Gene Lott of Tyler; her grandchildren, Macey, Jacey, Kael, Kooper and Tucker, four-legged son Rufus; cousins, Mellody Morgan, Sue Ward; nephew, Mark Martin; brother-in-law, Larry Lott and his wife Jonie of Tennessee. Although, she has gone to be with her mother, Marie Johns Portwood, father, Howard Ross Portwood and brothers, Howard Douglas Portwood, Bobby Jack Martin and mother-in-law, Emma Lloyd Lott, she will continue to touch the lives of her family, friends and loved ones.



The Lott family would like to thank everyone for their unwavering love, care and support. Dr. Patel for accomplishing the impossible and allowing us more precious time with everyone's favorite momma, Robin.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Friendly Baptist Church in Tyler with the service to follow at 11:00 AM.



Flowers can be sent to Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home and donations can be made to Heart to Heart Hospice of Tyler or Friendly Baptist Church. To view online, please go to



