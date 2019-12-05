Service Information Bailey & Foster Funeral Home - Palestine 207 South Magnolia St. Palestine , TX 75801 (903)-729-2248 Send Flowers Obituary

Graveside services for Roberta Camp age 91, of Elkhart will be held at 10:00 A.M. Friday, December 6, 2019 at Starr Cemetery with Chaplain Keith Hague officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey & Foster Funeral Home.



Mrs. Camp passed away Tuesday at her residence. She was born March 10, 1928 in Big Spring, Texas to Charlie Thixton and Bonnie Haley Thixton. Mrs. Camp was a homemaker and a devoted Christian lady.



Mrs. Camp was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter Patsy Ruth Crook, sisters, Ollie Mae Jayroe and Charlene Herring and a brotherMarshall Thixton. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Leo Camp, two daughters Becky Miles and Brenda Miles Bell a step-son David Camp, nine grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and nineteen great-great grandchildren.



Pallbearers will be Chris Bell, Corey Bell, Lane Bell, Jonathan Johnson, Keith Johnson, and Curtis Bell. Honorary pallbearers will be Brian Bell, Jimmy Crook, Jr., and Don Bunnell.



Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Bailey & Foster Funeral Home.



To view online leave condolences or sign the guest book go to

Graveside services for Roberta Camp age 91, of Elkhart will be held at 10:00 A.M. Friday, December 6, 2019 at Starr Cemetery with Chaplain Keith Hague officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey & Foster Funeral Home.Mrs. Camp passed away Tuesday at her residence. She was born March 10, 1928 in Big Spring, Texas to Charlie Thixton and Bonnie Haley Thixton. Mrs. Camp was a homemaker and a devoted Christian lady.Mrs. Camp was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter Patsy Ruth Crook, sisters, Ollie Mae Jayroe and Charlene Herring and a brotherMarshall Thixton. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Leo Camp, two daughters Becky Miles and Brenda Miles Bell a step-son David Camp, nine grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and nineteen great-great grandchildren.Pallbearers will be Chris Bell, Corey Bell, Lane Bell, Jonathan Johnson, Keith Johnson, and Curtis Bell. Honorary pallbearers will be Brian Bell, Jimmy Crook, Jr., and Don Bunnell.Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Bailey & Foster Funeral Home.To view online leave condolences or sign the guest book go to www.baileyandfosterfuneralhome.com Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Dec. 5, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close