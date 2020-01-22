Memorial service for Robert "Bob" Ungerecht, 88, of Tyler will be held on Sat., Jan. 25, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. in the Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel with grandson Joshua Ungerecht officiating.
Mr. Ungerecht went home to be with his Lord Wed., Jan. 8, 2020, peacefully in his home. He was born July 6, 1931, in Memphis, TN, to John David Ungerecht and Annie Mae McNeil Ungerecht.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jill, and is survived by his loving wife, Jacquelin (Jackie); children, Julie, John and Alaina, Eric and Mitzi; grandchildren, Joshua and Katherine, Erica and Luke, David and Carley, Daniel, Holly, Erin, Andrew; and great-grandchildren Alexander, Victoria, Nicholas, Harper, Halle, and Cooper.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701.
Bob served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Thereafter, he graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Tennessee. In 1957, Bob was recruited by Creole Petroleum Corporation of Venezuela. In 1958 he met and married Jackie Braden and they made their home in Venezuela for a number of years. In 1967 they returned to the states with 3 children-John, Eric, and Jill, where he joined Exxon in Houston. Daughter Julie was born shortly before a transfer brought Bob and family to Tyler in 1970. When Exxon sought to send him foreign again, Bob chose instead to start his own engineering consulting firm so that he and his family could stay rooted with their friends and community in Tyler. Bob coached T-ball and baseball and was active in Boy Scouts. His daughters opted for horses, so Bob was on the road to playdays and horseshows. He later was assistant coach for Joshua's soccer team when he and Jackie took over raising their grandson after Jill's death. He was very involved in all of his grandchildren's lives, the high point being church camp in Colorado and "cousin's" camp in Tyler for several summers. Bob was a member of Grace Community Church, the Society of Petroleum Engineers, and Oilfield Christian Fellowship. More than anything else, Bob loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and devoted his life to faithfully loving and serving his family, friends, clients, and community.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Jan. 22, 2020