Funeral services for Robert Max Hill, 87, of Tyler are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Lloyd James Funeral Home with Reverend Dr. Allison Andrews officiating. Burial will be in Bascom Cemetery.



He passed away on July 5, 2019 in Tyler.



Max was born on November 30, 1931 and was raised in Soules Chapel, TX to the late Frank M. and Corene Fennell Hill. He graduated from New Harmony High School in 1950. Shortly after graduation, he joined the Navy, where as he put it, "An ole country boy got to see the world." Max was honorably discharged as a petty officer 3rd Class after three years, nine months and twenty-four days. He married Opal Pinkerton on September 1, 1956.



Max was an outdoorsman. He loved to fish, garden and could fix just about anything. He was a beekeeper for a while and sold honey. He retired as a printer from Ables-Land, Inc. in the early 1980's. He was a member of the ExxonMobil Annuitant Club and past member of the Ramblers Camping Club.



He was preceded in death within 10 days, by his beloved bride of 62 years, Opal Pinkerton Hill, his parents; sisters, Frances Hymer, Edna Ruth Gipson, Lanelle Henke and Evelyn Detwiler; nephew, Jim Hymer; niece, Pam Rowden.



Max is survived by nieces, Janice Furra, Donna Berstein, Phyllis Christenson, Kathey Holmes, Debbie Adams and Libby Veller; nephews, Mike Hymer, Richard Hymer and Mark Trimm; and brother-in-law, Charles Hill.



Pallbearers will be Doug Furra, Thomas Furra, Kyle Furra, Mike Hymer and Richard Hymer.



The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Lloyd James Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bascom United Methodist Church, 12055 FM 848, Tyler, TX 75707 or a .



Funeral services for Robert Max Hill, 87, of Tyler are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Lloyd James Funeral Home with Reverend Dr. Allison Andrews officiating. Burial will be in Bascom Cemetery.He passed away on July 5, 2019 in Tyler.Max was born on November 30, 1931 and was raised in Soules Chapel, TX to the late Frank M. and Corene Fennell Hill. He graduated from New Harmony High School in 1950. Shortly after graduation, he joined the Navy, where as he put it, "An ole country boy got to see the world." Max was honorably discharged as a petty officer 3rd Class after three years, nine months and twenty-four days. He married Opal Pinkerton on September 1, 1956.Max was an outdoorsman. He loved to fish, garden and could fix just about anything. He was a beekeeper for a while and sold honey. He retired as a printer from Ables-Land, Inc. in the early 1980's. He was a member of the ExxonMobil Annuitant Club and past member of the Ramblers Camping Club.He was preceded in death within 10 days, by his beloved bride of 62 years, Opal Pinkerton Hill, his parents; sisters, Frances Hymer, Edna Ruth Gipson, Lanelle Henke and Evelyn Detwiler; nephew, Jim Hymer; niece, Pam Rowden.Max is survived by nieces, Janice Furra, Donna Berstein, Phyllis Christenson, Kathey Holmes, Debbie Adams and Libby Veller; nephews, Mike Hymer, Richard Hymer and Mark Trimm; and brother-in-law, Charles Hill.Pallbearers will be Doug Furra, Thomas Furra, Kyle Furra, Mike Hymer and Richard Hymer.The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Lloyd James Funeral Home.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bascom United Methodist Church, 12055 FM 848, Tyler, TX 75707 or a . Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on July 8, 2019

