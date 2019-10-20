Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Marcus "Pat" Patrick, Jr., 83, of Winnsboro, Texas, passed away with his family by his beside on October 17, 2019. Pat was born on December 19, 1935 in Winnsboro, Texas to Robert Marcus Patrick and Juanita Mae (Bryson) Patrick. He was a graduate of Texas A&M with a B.B.A. and was a General Manager for 42 years with International Paper, Georgia-Pacific, and Tenneco. Mr. Patrick was a member of the Civitan Club, Rotary Club, City Councilman for the City of Winnsboro and a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church in Winnsboro. He married Sandra Slack on August 30, 1957 in Winnsboro and the two of them enjoyed 62 years of marriage. Pat is survived by his wife Sandra Patrick of Winnsboro; son Marc Patrick and wife Teresa of Alvarado, son Mike Patrick and wife Stephenie of Lewisville; grandchildren Misti Trest, Justin Dimond, Paige Patrick and Jordan Patrick; great-grandchildren Abigail Trest and Landry Trest. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019 beginning at 2:30 p.m., in the First United Methodist Church of Winnsboro, Rev. Debbie Lyons and Rev. Henry Suche officiating. Interment will follow the service at Lee Cemetery-Winnsboro.



Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Oct. 20, 2019

