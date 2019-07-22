Robert Lee Stokes Sr. Aka Snake was born on February 7th 1951 in Oceanside California. He passed from this life on July 19th 2019 in Tyler. He is preceded in death by his parents Jack and Juanita Stokes, and his grand-daughter Britney. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of thirty nine years Barbara, son Robert (bubba) and wife Wendy of Whitehouse, Kim Mattox of Whitehouse, and Amanda Strait and husband Gary of Chandler, and several aunts and uncles. Robert was Papa to nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Robert attended Douglass elementary, Roberts Junior high, and John Tyler high School. He loved hunting, fishing, and making his award-winning Snakebite chili. He retired from Carrier air conditioning company after 39 years of service. Robert's celebration of life will be held Tuesday July 23rd at pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Tyler. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. with services to follow at 2:30. Burial will be at Walnut Grove cemetery under the direction of Lloyd James funeral home. A special thanks to all of those who provided excellent care during his time at Mother Frances hospital and also Hospice of East Texas.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on July 22, 2019