A memorial service for Robert "Bob" Lee Slaughter Jr. of Whitehouse will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Sam DeVille and Rev. Pat Alvey officiating.
Bob Jr. went home to glory, where he rejoined his son, Joe Blaine and grandparents on Friday, August 2, 2019 in Whitehouse. He was born October, 23 1958 in Longview to Robert Lee Slaughter Sr. and Mary Ann Kaylor Slaughter.
Bob was a member of the Baptist Church. He graduated from Sulphur High School in Sulphur, Louisiana. He held the position of equipment operator for Joe McDaniel.
Bob was preceded in death by his grandparents and his son, Joe Blaine Slaughter. He is survived by his loving family including his parents, Robert L. Slaughter Sr. and Mary Ann Kaylor Slaughter of Whitehouse; his son, J.D. Slaughter and wife Tracy; grandchildren, James, Joanna Leigh and Donovan Slaughter, all of Lake Charles, LA; his brother, Blaine Slaughter and wife Lora of Chapel Hill; and his sisters, Melissa Ann Skains and husband James of Waco, and Wendy Schaefer and husband Mark of Brazoria.
Visitation is scheduled from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.
If desired, memorials may be made to The Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Aug. 7, 2019