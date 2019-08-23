Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008 Celebration of Life 10:30 AM Pollard United Methodist Church 3030 Copeland Rd. Tyler , TX Send Flowers Obituary

A celebration of life for Robert Larry Whitaker, 83, of Tyler will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Pollard United Methodist Church in Tyler. Rev. Richard Luna and H.O. Abbott will be officiating the service.



Larry was born December 23, 1935 in Oak Grove. LA and passed away on August 20, 2019. Larry is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Mildred Whitaker and his beloved wife of 56 years, Betty Kelly Whitaker.



Larry was a graduate of Louisiana Tech University with a degree in mathematics. His career in data processing and computers spanned four decades, culminating in his retirement from Tyler Independent School District as Director of Management Services. One of his many career achievements includes writing the programs for the first internal memory computer outside of the Atomic Energy Commission.



Larry had many interests including golf and horses. Larry was a member of Pollard United Methodist Church and The Builders Sunday School class for 53 years.



His greatest joy was his family. He is survived by his loving wife, Kay Hardin. The family he was so proud of includes daughter Kathy Kapka and husband Robert of Whitehouse; daughter Julie McLean and husband Ron of Tyler; son Jeffrey D. Whitaker and wife Natalie of El Paso. He was known as Paw Paw and adored by his eight grandchildren: Taylor Hill, Kevin Kapka, Elliott Hill, Daniel Whitaker, Ali Whitaker, Sabine Whitaker, Craig McLean and Mark McLean. Larry was also loved by Kay's children Misty and Greg Carroll of Lake Charles, LA and their son Sean Carroll and daughter Amber and Brandon Myers; Kelly McBride of Austin and her daughter Jordan McBride; Chris and Debby Hardin of Tyler and their sons Curtis Hardin, Jay Hardin and Chase Hardin. Larry was very blessed with seven great-grandchildren.



Pallbearers will be his six grandsons. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jim Daughtry, Clyde Stewart, Titus Jones, Ken Powell, Frank Myrick, Craig Poole, Rick Maxey, Jim O'Toole, Mike Wyatt, Bob Gentry and the Builders Sunday School Class.



If desired, memorials may be made to Pollard United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 3030 Copeland Road, Tyler, TX 75701; , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN; or St. Paul's Children Foundation, 1358 East Richards St., Tyler, TX 75710.



A celebration of life for Robert Larry Whitaker, 83, of Tyler will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Pollard United Methodist Church in Tyler. Rev. Richard Luna and H.O. Abbott will be officiating the service.Larry was born December 23, 1935 in Oak Grove. LA and passed away on August 20, 2019. Larry is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Mildred Whitaker and his beloved wife of 56 years, Betty Kelly Whitaker.Larry was a graduate of Louisiana Tech University with a degree in mathematics. His career in data processing and computers spanned four decades, culminating in his retirement from Tyler Independent School District as Director of Management Services. One of his many career achievements includes writing the programs for the first internal memory computer outside of the Atomic Energy Commission.Larry had many interests including golf and horses. Larry was a member of Pollard United Methodist Church and The Builders Sunday School class for 53 years.His greatest joy was his family. He is survived by his loving wife, Kay Hardin. The family he was so proud of includes daughter Kathy Kapka and husband Robert of Whitehouse; daughter Julie McLean and husband Ron of Tyler; son Jeffrey D. Whitaker and wife Natalie of El Paso. He was known as Paw Paw and adored by his eight grandchildren: Taylor Hill, Kevin Kapka, Elliott Hill, Daniel Whitaker, Ali Whitaker, Sabine Whitaker, Craig McLean and Mark McLean. Larry was also loved by Kay's children Misty and Greg Carroll of Lake Charles, LA and their son Sean Carroll and daughter Amber and Brandon Myers; Kelly McBride of Austin and her daughter Jordan McBride; Chris and Debby Hardin of Tyler and their sons Curtis Hardin, Jay Hardin and Chase Hardin. Larry was very blessed with seven great-grandchildren.Pallbearers will be his six grandsons. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jim Daughtry, Clyde Stewart, Titus Jones, Ken Powell, Frank Myrick, Craig Poole, Rick Maxey, Jim O'Toole, Mike Wyatt, Bob Gentry and the Builders Sunday School Class.If desired, memorials may be made to Pollard United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 3030 Copeland Road, Tyler, TX 75701; , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN; or St. Paul's Children Foundation, 1358 East Richards St., Tyler, TX 75710. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Aug. 23, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.