Robert J. Lobaugh Jr.,83, On March 17, 2019 Bob was met by the warm embraces of so many loved ones who have proceeded him in death as he separated from his beloved children. Robert J. "Bob" Lobaugh Jr. was born March 7, 1936 to Joe and Bertha Jones Lobaugh, in the vast open plains of the Texas Panhandle. He never met a stranger and he genuinely cared to learn more about persons. It wasn't long after introductions that he'd ask, 'where are you from? The topic of history was his great passion; and his family ties run deep within the United States and the State of Texas. He even managed to combine a history lesson, with Christmas gifts when gifting his children their very own copy of the book The Santa Clause Bank Robbery as stocking stuffers. There the role of Bob's grandfather Eastland County Jailer Tom Jones is described in detail. His entire life was lead for God, family and country. As a child his family settled in Taft; the Friendliest Cotton Picking Town in Texas. There he attended local schools, was a member of the Taft High School Band and graduated from Taft High School. One of his greatest pleasures and honors has been serving as a Taft ISD substitute teacher. He was a member of the Taft Presbyterian Church and lived a life that lead to Eagle Scout. He often would reflect upon lessons learned and experiences gained from his outdoor scouting adventures. Bob was a family man. Sinton became the home base as he married his bride of fifty years; Mary Ida Hennig Lobaugh and raised a daughter and two sons. His profession has taken he and his family from the Coastal Bend, Rio Grande Valley, Golden Triangle, and East Texas Piney woods. Retirement brought opportunity to return to the Coastal Bend and the chance to build his and Mary Ida's dream home. There many a memory has been formed. Bob a proud javelina attended Texas A & I University at Kingsville, and remained active within the alumni organization. He studied abroad and attended the Heidelberg University, as well as earning a masters of science degree from the University at Texas at Tyler. Bob served his country with 22 years of service in the United States Army , U S Army Reserves, US Army Reserve Organization. He completed tours and duties domestically, as well as within Europe. He is a Viet Nam era veteran with service in Ft Chaffee, Ark. and Ft Lewis, Washington. He was recognized with a humanitarian medal involved with the Cuban boat people evacuations. He was an enterprising businessman, retired from the State of Texas Public Health Department, and serves as former Director of San Patricio County Public Health. His actions centered on making his community a safer, more enriched place for all. He personally ensured that Santa Clause called homes of local children who otherwise might not have experienced a merry Christmas. In his early business career he worked endlessly towards urban renewal and a path that would allow all to obtain the American dream of owning a family home. And with the winds of hurricane season Bob's voice could be heard sounding the air waves supporting the HAM radio efforts. He enjoyed sailing, travel and anything involving his grandson Coby; they were pals and adored each other! Bob was a proud man and constantly let those he loved that he cared about them and was proud of them. After the loss of Mary Ida he found new happiness with his special friend from his hometown of Taft. His and Wanda's friendship provided happiness to both. Minister Larry Mayo has offered comfort and conversation as well. Bob served on church counsels and / or school boards of : Grace Lutheran, St. Paul Lutheran, Our Redeemer and Trinity Lutheran. He served as chaplain of the Canary Islanders Descendants Association. As an environmental health physicist he was involved in numerous professional organizations. Bob was involved with activities of the Masons and Shriners. He has been involved in HAM radio locally, nationally as well as internationally. He has been a member, offered guidance, and leadership with the following organizations: VHS Society coordinating repeater frequencies throughout the State of Texas, Corpus Christi Amateur Radio Club, Radio Amateur Civilian Emergency Services, SOUTH TEXAS Amateur Radio Club,Military Auxiliary Radio Systems and Bob was recently recognized for 50 years of service.Robert J Lobaugh Jr is proceeded in death by his wife Mary Ida; parents Joe and Bertha Lobaugh. He survived by grandson Coby Lobaugh of Huntsville; daughter Tammy Lobaugh of Galveston; son Michael Lobaugh of Santa Fe NM; Jeffery Lobaugh and wife Andrea Wilson, children Jake and Zoe of Tyler; Stephen Hennig and wife Melissa, children Adalyn and Garrett Glesser of Austin; brother James Lobaugh and family of Portland and numerous cousins, friends and colleagues. For those who desire to make memorial donations, the family would appreciate that contributions be made to the:South Texas Amateur Radio Club N5CRP.ORG P.O. BOX 2182 Corpus Christi, Texas The donate3.cancer.org .Please make a note that money go towards Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS)

