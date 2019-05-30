Services for Robert "Bobby" J. Berger, 43, of Brownsboro will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at The Gospel Barn (515 FM 347, Troop, TX 75789) with Rev. Steven Oakes officiating.
Mr. Berger passed away Friday, May 24, 2019 in Brownsboro. He was born on August 19, 1975 in Tyler, TX to Bob Berger and Lucinda Linder.
Bobby was a member of The Gospel Barn. He graduated from Whitehouse High School. He owned his own painting business, Color Fresh.
Bobby was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Nelson and Leila Oberholtzer; grandparents, Lucinda Oberholtzer and Nelson and Nelwyn Oberholtzer and Jack Berger and Edgar W. and Marie Linder. He is survived by his loving family including his grandmother, Phyllis Davis; parents, Bob and Jannet Berger and Terry and Lucinda Linder; and siblings, Michelle Campbell and family, Madeline Peters and family, John Berger, TJ Linder and family and Chad Linder and family and many other extended family members.
Visitation is scheduled from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.
If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Salvation Army in Tyler, 633 N. Broadway, Tyler, TX 75702.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on May 30, 2019