Robert Herman Lester, 65, passed into the presence of his Savior on May 24, 2019 surrounded by his wife and children.
Bob was born to Lewied and Margaret Lester on November 10, 1953. He and his sister were the first set of twins on both sides of the family. He graduated from Robert E. Lee High School and joined the United States Marine Corps and served in the Texas National Guard as a field automotive mechanic. He retired from Wood Group - GE Oil & Gas in 2016.
He was an avid Hot Wheels collector. He enjoyed camping with his family and friends. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and being a big kid himself, playing with them on the playgrounds. Bob was a member of Rose Heights Church of God. He was a kind and generous man, loved by many and was a great mentor.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, twin sister Mary Lester and older brother Von Lester. Survivors include his wife of 19 years, Lisa; children Melanie Jones-Lester, Chad (Cassie) Lester and Sheryl (Jason) James; step-children, Alex (Chelsea) Ruark, Susan (Brandon) Corley, Jason (Macy) Ruark nine grandchildren and one niece.
Bob's family will hold a Celebration of Life service in November to coincide with his birthday. Memorials may be made to the Hospice of East Texas and the .
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on June 2, 2019