On Thursday, September 19, 2019, Robert Erroll (Bob) Pate, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 81.



Bob was born on December 22, 1937 near Groesbeck, Tx. He was raised by his grandparents, J. R. & Carrie Todd Pate.



He graduated from Pleasant Grove High School and served in the United States Air and was an airtraffice controller for the Ft. Worth Air Route Traffic Control Center, near Euless, Tx. He retired on January 3, 1992, after serving a total of 36 years of U.S. Government service. He attended Tarrant County Junior College and Texas Wesleyan College, where he graduated with double majors in Business Administration and Aviation Management.



Bob is survived by close and loving family: wife, Virginia (Jinx) Caffey Pate, her daughters, Marcy Sauer (& Neal Sauer), Mineola, Tx, Cheryl Femath, Garland, Tx. Grandsons, Kyle Femath, Nathan Starnes, Garland, Tx., Logan Lantrip, Richardson, Tx. Granddaughters, Marissa Termin (& Lukas) & Brenna Dustin (& Boomer), Garland, Tx. Kayley Lantrip, McKinney, Tx and special family friend, Rachel Ordonez. He has a number of extended family members, particularly through Virginia's family groups.



Funeral Services are scheduled for 3:00 pm Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Beaty Funeral Home Chapel in Mineola. Interment will follow at Hawkins Cemetery in Hawkins,



The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 3:00 pm Sunday at the funeral home.

