Robert Craig Rhone, aged 72, died peacefully on January 1, 2020 after a brief illness. Robert Craig was born on April 14, 1947 in Tyler, Texas to Nona and Willard Rhone. The middle child of three boys, he was preceded in death by his parents. Robert, his mother and both his brothers were born on the same date in different years, giving them recognition in Ripley's Believe It or Not.



Robert Craig grew up in Tyler, Texas and graduated from Robert E. Lee High School where he was a member of the golf team that competed in the state golf championship. He later earned his B.A. from the University of North Texas. Professionally, he retired from Wells Fargo. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing, golfing and more golfing.



He is survived by his two daughters, Raegan Rhone Muse (Houston, Texas) and Kendyl Rhone Zimmerman (Allen, Texas); his son-in-law, Robert David Muse; his grandchildren, Dylan Rhone Muse and Hudson Robert Muse of Houston and Landon Bryant Zimmerman of Allen; his older brother, Ronny Rhone (Barbara); his younger brother, Dwain Rhone (Jill) and their daughter, Kishli Rhone Ashley.



A gathering of friends and family to celebrate Robert Craig's life will be held from 3PM till 5PM on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Longview, Texas.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The First Tee, Birdies for the Brave or a .



