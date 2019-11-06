Service Information Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-6553 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert "Bobby" Powell Gilbreath, 79, of Arp, Tx, passed away on November 2, 2019 after a lengthy illness.



The funeral service will be held at 11am Friday, November 8, at Jackson's Burk Walker Tippit Funeral Home, Tyler. Pastor Buddy Powell will be officiating. Visitation will be held from 6 to 7:30pm Thursday November 7, at Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit. Burial will follow at Kilgore Memorial Gardens.



Bobby was born in Sapulpa, OK on September 11, 1940 to Wilbur & Roxie Gilbreath. He graduated from Palestine High School in Palestine, Tx. Bobby was married to Sue Gilbreath on September 2, 1966 they were married 37 years. Bobby worked as a Tire Builder for Kelly Springfield (Goodyear) for 36 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, riding 4-wheelers and spending time with family, grandchildren and friends. He was a former member of the Kelly Bass Club where he fished many tournaments.



Bobby is survived by his daughter Lisa & Paul Matthews of Arp, Tx, his son Michael & Amy Gilbreath of Chapel Hill, Tx, grandchildren Brian Moye of Arp, Tx, Robert Mayo of Arp, Tx, Courtney Reschke of Chapel Hill, Tx, Taylor Gilbreath of Chapel Hill, Tx, great grandchild Weston Moye of Arp, TX, brothers Wilbur & Margie Gilbreath and Johnny & Cheryl Gilbreath of Palestine, Tx, sister Mary & John Smith of Guthrie, Ok, several nieces, nephews.



Bobby was preceded in death by his spouse Carolyn "Sue" Gilbreath, his daughter Catherine Sue Gilbreath (Baby Cathy), his parents Wilbur & Roxie Gilbreath,



Pallbearers are Robert Mayo, Brian Moye, Steve Gilbreath, Faron Gilbreath, Matthew Reschke and Randy Oden.



The family of Robert "Bobby" Gilbreath wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Briarcliff Nursing Facility and Traditions Hospice.



