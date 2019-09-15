Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Blake Meadows (Bobby) passed away on September 2, 2019 in Tyler, Texas at the age of 80 years old. He was born in Jacksonville, Texas to Elmarie and A.G. Meadows on May 11, 1939. Bobby grew up in Lufkin, Texas. He played baseball for Lufkin High School and he was a Lufkin Panther cheerleader his Senior year, graduating in the Class of 1957.



He then attended Texas A&M in 1957 - 1958 and was in the Corp of Cadets. Bobby then returned to Lufkin to assist in opening Lufkin Lanes Bowling Center. In 1960, he moved to Dallas where he worked and bowled in several D/FW bowling centers, which led him to become a Professional Bowler and part of the Pro Tour for over 15 years. He won several tournaments making him an icon in the World of Professional bowling.



In 1976 - 1990 Bobby was the first General Manager of the famous Don Carter Bowling Centers in Dallas/Fort Worth/New Orleans/Baton Rouge and Boca Raton.



The past 11 years Bob has lived in Bullard with his significant other, Carol Lee and his beloved dog, CJ. While living in Bullard, he attended Emerald Bay Community Church on a regular basis.



Bobby is survived by his two brothers, Guy Meadows and Rick Meadows, as well as two sons, two daughters and several grandchildren.

Robert Blake Meadows (Bobby) passed away on September 2, 2019 in Tyler, Texas at the age of 80 years old. He was born in Jacksonville, Texas to Elmarie and A.G. Meadows on May 11, 1939. Bobby grew up in Lufkin, Texas. He played baseball for Lufkin High School and he was a Lufkin Panther cheerleader his Senior year, graduating in the Class of 1957.He then attended Texas A&M in 1957 - 1958 and was in the Corp of Cadets. Bobby then returned to Lufkin to assist in opening Lufkin Lanes Bowling Center. In 1960, he moved to Dallas where he worked and bowled in several D/FW bowling centers, which led him to become a Professional Bowler and part of the Pro Tour for over 15 years. He won several tournaments making him an icon in the World of Professional bowling.In 1976 - 1990 Bobby was the first General Manager of the famous Don Carter Bowling Centers in Dallas/Fort Worth/New Orleans/Baton Rouge and Boca Raton.The past 11 years Bob has lived in Bullard with his significant other, Carol Lee and his beloved dog, CJ. While living in Bullard, he attended Emerald Bay Community Church on a regular basis.Bobby is survived by his two brothers, Guy Meadows and Rick Meadows, as well as two sons, two daughters and several grandchildren. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Sept. 15, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close