Services for Dr. Robert Allan Caplinger, 95, of Tyler will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Pike Wisner officiating. Burial will follow at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Dr. Caplinger passed peacefully away Monday, March 2, 2020 at his residence. He was born May 26, 1924 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Robert and Bernice Caplinger.
After graduating high school, he joined the US Army/Air Corp. during World War II as an Instrument Training Instructor and Transport Pilot. While in the service, he developed a love for medicine and helping those in pain. He attended SMU and Texas A&M. He received his Bachelor Degree from the University of Michigan and returned to attend medical school, earning his Medical Degree. Upon graduation, he met Margaret Mary Frenette. They married and had 4 children. He went on to Philadelphia for internship, continuing as a "Fellow" at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, where he obtained his Internal Medicine Degree. Robert moved his family to Tyler, where he began his successful medical career in Internal Medicine as a founding member of Medical and Surgical Clinic for 34 years. Robert was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Tyler.
Upon retiring, he and his wife traveled the world by land, air and sea. He's been a devoted son, husband, father, and friend, loving and serving literally until the day he passed.
Robert was preceded in death by his first wife, Margaret Caplinger; daughter, Lynn Gregory Tankersley; his parents; and grandsons, Jacob Caplinger and Justin Parrish. He is survived by his loving family including his wife, Jean Beacham Caplinger; children, Cheryl Parrish (Elvin), Janet Shireman (Roger) and Scott Caplinger (Ann); 14 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren (all of whom he loved and asked about frequently); stepchildren, Liane Beacham, Billy Beacham, Bethann Cooper, Jana Cox and Jill Beacham.
Pallbearers will be Joey Gautney, Nicholas Parrish, Tyler Huff, Jack Parrish, Alex Parrish and Austin Parrish.
Visitation is scheduled from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020, with service following at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 4, 2020